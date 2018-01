PEORIA, AZ - Right place -- right time -- with the right tool.

The Peoria Fire Department recognized two nurses for saving a 53-year-old man's life after he collapsed while working out.

"It's a very rewarding feeling to know that our intervention made a difference," said Morgan Morrow who, with Suzanne Chang, received an award.

Warren Raisanen had been attending classes at the Peoria OrangeTheory Fitness for about a month before he collapsed on December 14.

"They're my angels," he told ABC15 after giving flowers to and sharing hugs with Morrow and Chang.

The Peoria Fire Department said the nurses' actions, combined with OrangeTheory having an AED available, likely saved Raisanen.

"The prognosis is excellent," he said. "Being saved so quickly, there was no damage to my heart."

The department told ABC15 during a cardiac emergency the chances of surviving can drop up to 10% a minute.