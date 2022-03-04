Watch
NTSB: Fighter jet’s engine quit before it crashed in Arizona

Bob Edme/AP
A Mirage F1 jet fighter during a military exercise in a display of the French assets used in NATO-led operations over Libya, at the Mont-de-Marsan military base, southwestern France, Thursday, Nov.10, 2011.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 13:28:13-05

GLENDALE, AZ — A new report says the pilot of a fighter jet operated by a military contractor that crashed in the desert outside Phoenix last month reported a fuel problem and then a failure of the jet’s engine before he ejected.

The pilot of the French-built Mirage F1 suffered minor injuries but no one on the ground was hurt.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report says the pilot was flying out of Luke Air Force Base in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale on a mission to help train military fighter pilots when the plane went down on Feb. 10.

The pilot was returning to Luke when he lost fuel pressure and the engine quit. He ejected after steering the jet toward the open desert.

