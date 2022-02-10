Military aircraft crashes near Buckeye while on training exercise

BUCKEYE, AZ — The pilot of a Mirage F1 fighter aircraft had to eject during a routine training mission Thursday.

Reports of a fallen aircraft in Buckeye, north of the White Tank Mountains, began just after 11 a.m.

The pilot was on a routine training mission, flying a Mirage F1 fighter aircraft out of Luke Air Force Base, when they had to eject from the aircraft for an unknown reason, leaving the plane to crash in an unpopulated area.

Local fire and police officers responded to the crash and were able to rescue the pilot 15 miles northwest of the base. The pilot appeared unharmed and was able to walk to a rescue helicopter. No civilian injuries have been reported.

"Our Airmen and partners are our most important resource and we are committed to conducting our mission to train the world's greatest fighter pilots as safely as possible," said Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing Commander. "We are thankful for the continued outstanding support Luke receives from our community partners, especially during difficult situations like this. Finally, I'm grateful nobody was hurt on the ground and the pilot was safely recovered with only minor injuries."

The cause of the incident is under investigation.