Multiple fire departments battle fire at West Valley Red Bull warehouse

WADDELL, AZ — Multiple fire departments battled a fire at a West Valley Red Bull warehouse Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the solar panels of the warehouse, located near Peoria Avenue and Reems Road, caught fire.

Crews from Surprise Fire Department, Rural Metro, Arizona Fire Authority, Luke Air Force Base, El Mirage Fire Department, Glendale Fire Department and Phoenix Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire.

Crews from @SurpriseFD and the west valley are working on a solar panel fire on the Red Bull warehouse. pic.twitter.com/Wz0dsve4g2 — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) May 21, 2023

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The extent of product loss at the warehouse is currently unknown.