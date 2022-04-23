Watch
Man rescued after falling into 14-foot hole near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road

Posted at 9:49 AM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 12:50:42-04

Fire crews safely rescued a man in the West Valley after he fell into a 14-foot hole overnight.

Avondale, Phoenix, and Glendale rescue crews were called to the scene near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning.

Officials say a man around 50 years old was walking in the area late Friday night when he fell into the open trench and was unable to get out.

Crews used a rope and ladder to lift the man out before he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

