West Valley toddler taken to hospital after water submersion

Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 02, 2022
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — A child was taken to the hospital after an incident involving water in the West Valley late Saturday morning.

Goodyear Fire Department officials say a toddler was submerged in water at a home near Litchfield and Indian School roads after 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the child was awake and crying when the 911 call was made, and the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No further information from this incident has been released.

This is the second drowning-related call Valley officials have been called to in less than 24 hours.

A 3-year-old girl died after being pulled from a backyard pool near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road Friday afternoon, according to Phoenix police.

