3-year-old girl in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

Associated Press
Posted at 3:36 PM, Apr 01, 2022
PHOENIX — A three-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road Friday afternoon.

Police say the girl was pulled from a backyard pool and was unconscious and not breathing.

Firefighters used life-saving measures on the girl and has transported her to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

It is unknown how long the child was under water or if there is a fence around the pool.

The drowning is currently under investigation.

