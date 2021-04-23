Valley mom writes children's books during pandemic

A Litchfield Park mom used one of her darkest moments as motivation to become an author. Rebecca Porter, a mother of two, published three children's books during COVID.

"I felt like I found my purpose. I found that one thing that made me feel like 'this is why I'm here, I'm supposed to do this right now,'" said Porter.

Ported said when she started writing, she was in a bad place.

"Well, I was depressed. There are a lot of things I've gone through in my life."

Her daughter Kiara has down syndrome and had issues with epilepsy when she was younger.

"It's having to go around all these curves and climb mountains and trying to figure out what works for her," said Porter.

Recently, Porter's father was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. In the midst of everything, she used writing and drawing as an outlet.

"I wrote my first book Just Say Hello and that's for my daughter."

It's about kids who are different. Porter wants to encourage children to go up to others and engage.

"I want to have other kids know that differences are good," she said.

Her second book is for her son Kameron.

"To help him understand you have to be content with the little things you do have."

Her most recent book came out earlier in April. It's an alphabet book for kids on all reading levels.

"It says what if a bashful beautiful brilliant bear that was bright blue bounced around on a bubble bursting bubbles from which he blew," she read from the book.

Porter said the process has been liberating for her and she's been able to share her story about her struggles with depression with others.

"There's a lot of people out here who are struggling just the same and it just took me honestly until a couple of months ago to start sharing my story to others, and others can relate to me and then they have started emailing me and we have the most amazing conversations," she said.

You can find Porter's books on Amazon.

She will be at the Mama's Maker's Market in Phoenix on May 8 at 2021 E. Camelback Rd. from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.