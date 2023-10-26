Town Hall scheduled after battle over water pressure in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — An Arizona Corporation Commissioner is calling a town hall meeting for customers after a months-long battle over water pressure in the West Valley.

ABC15 has been reporting on water pressure issues in Litchfield Park and parts of Goodyear north of Interstate 10 since August.

This summer people in retirement communities and homeowners struggled. That includes Litchfield Park City Manager Matthew Williams, who spoke with ABC15 last month.

"We've had low water pressure in my home, so much so that it’s difficult to run several things at one time," said City Manager Williams. "For example to shower and wash clothes is hard."

The company providing water is Liberty Utilities.

After ABC15’s reporting Arizona Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar launched an investigation.

Liberty has continued to blame the hot dry weather this summer, but City Manager Williams said he also thinks the issue is infrastructure-related.

In response to the ACC, Liberty has admitted there have been at least two times in August where in one area pressure was below what’s required. Liberty, for now, has been using extra water from the city of Goodyear.

About a month ago, ACC utility staff took water pressure measurements at the homes of people who filed complaints. At that time the numbers were above what’s required.

"They would not accept our data that we recorded during the event," said Litchfield Park homeowner John Connolly. "So everything is post-event, and we just don’t think that much is going to happen."

But people like Connolly don’t want just a quick fix. He wants to see the ACC hold Liberty accountable, long-term solutions, and better communication from Liberty.

"We definitely have concerns that things are going to go back to the way they were for next summer," said Connolly.

On Wednesday, Commissioner Tovar’s office announced a Town Hall set for Nov. 9, from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Celebration Hall at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, (400 S Old Litchfield Rd., Litchfield Park, AZ 85340).

“Your input will help the Arizona Corporation Commission evaluate the pressure issues and inform its next steps to make sure Liberty is providing safe and reliable service to all customers,” said a news release from Commissioner Tovar’s office. “This Town Hall is an important part of our ongoing investigation.”

Commissioner Tovar also sent ABC15 a statement that stated this issue is important because the West Valley is her home.

“Liberty Utilities serves residents and businesses in Litchfield Park and the surrounding area,” wrote Commissioner Tovar. "These people deserve to know their water is safe. They have a right to have the necessary water pressure to fight fires. I’m holding this town hall to give Liberty customers a place to air their concerns and share their stories.”

Connolly said he plans to attend the meeting and actions will follow.

“I hope that they are there to listen to all of the residents and actually take action upon the information they receive,” said Connolly.