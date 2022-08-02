Watch Now
MCSO investigating deadly shooting of juvenile at Litchfield Park home

Posted at 6:52 AM, Aug 02, 2022
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Maricopa County officials are investigating a deadly shooting involving a juvenile victim.

Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday morning that a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound at a home near El Mirage and Bethany Home roads.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the incident and it's unknown at this time whether the injury was self-inflicted or caused by someone else.

No further information was immediately available.

