Lightning strike from Wednesday's monsoon storms believed to have caused West Valley house fire

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Lightning is believed to be the cause of a house fire Wednesday night in the West Valley.
Firefighters were called to the area near El Mirage Road and Southern Avenue for a reported house fire.
Phoenix fire officials say the first arriving crews found the house was fully involved, and they put out the fire in a defensive strategy.
Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate.
No injuries were reported.
Monsoon storms struck the area near the home last night.
A nearby Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauge reported the area received close to .10" of rain during the storms.