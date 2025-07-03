Lightning strike from Wednesday's monsoon storms believed to have caused West Valley house fire

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Lightning is believed to be the cause of a house fire Wednesday night in the West Valley.

Firefighters were called to the area near El Mirage Road and Southern Avenue for a reported house fire.

Phoenix fire officials say the first arriving crews found the house was fully involved, and they put out the fire in a defensive strategy.

Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate.

No injuries were reported.

Monsoon storms struck the area near the home last night.

A nearby Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauge reported the area received close to .10" of rain during the storms.