Suspect in deadly McDonald's shooting that killed employee turns self in

LAVEEN, AZ — The teenage suspect in a March shooting at a Laveen McDonald's has turned himself in, according to police.

Police confirmed that 16-year-old Christopher Track turned himself in at noon today.

In the morning of March 2, police were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road for reports of a shooting.

During the initial investigation, police say 16-year-old Prince Nedd, an employee at the McDonald's, was involved in an argument with Track in the restroom when shots were fired.

Track allegedly shot Nedd and ran away from the scene, officials stated.

It is unclear what Track will be charged with or whether Track will be charged as an adult.

