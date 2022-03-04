Phoenix police identify teen suspect in McDonald's killing

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Department has identified 16-year-old Christopher Track as a suspect in the murder of 16-year-old Prince Nedd, who was shot and killed at McDonald's on Wednesday.

Track was last seen leaving the Mcdonald's location at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

During the initial investigation, police say 16-year-old Prince Nedd, an employee at the restaurant, was involved in an argument with another person in the restroom when shots were fired.

The suspect shot Nedd and ran away from the scene, officials stated.

Police say Track is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, and has black hair.

Officials also released a surveillance photo showing the suspect with what appears to be a weapon in his hand.

Silent Witness

Phoenix police are asking for anyone who may have any information on Track's whereabouts to contact Silent Witness. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.