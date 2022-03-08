Suspect in deadly shooting at Laveen McDonald's to be charged as adult

LAVEEN, AZ — The teenage suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old employee at a Laveen McDonald's last week will be charged as an adult, officials confirmed.

On the morning of March 2, police were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road for reports of a shooting.

During the initial investigation, police say 16-year-old Prince Nedd, an employee at McDonald's, was involved in an argument with 16-year-old Christopher Track in the restroom.

Court documents state that when Nedd left the restroom, surveillance video shows Track allegedly shooting him multiple times in the back.

Track then allegedly ran away from the scene, officials stated.

On Monday, Track turned himself in to authorities.

Track faces a first-degree murder charge.

ABC15 spoke with a close family friend about the recent suspect arrest.

“I was glad he turned himself in. That was… that was the justice we needed for him, for Prince,” says Gabriele Molina, a close friend.

Gabriele and her sister were inspired to put together a bake sale, with all proceeds going to Nedd’s family. They are doing the baking from their own home.