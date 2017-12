LAVEEN, AZ - Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing from a Laveen Circle K in November.

According to Silent Witness, just after 6 a.m. on November 19, a man entered the Circle K near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road.

Authorities say the man purchased food items and watched as an employee took money out of the register.

The suspect then reportedly followed the employee into an office and proceeded to steal money from the employee.

Silent Witness describes the suspect as African-American, 20 years old, 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 180 pounds and was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark shirt with patches.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, you are asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.