Phoenix officer fires shot at store burglary suspect in Laveen

Laveen OIS 52nd Ave and Baseline Road
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jan 08, 2022
LAVEEN, AZ — Authorities are investigating an alleged burglary that resulted in a Phoenix officer firing their weapon.

At about midnight Saturday, Phoenix police were called to a Dollar Tree store near 52nd Avenue and Baseline Road for a call of a commercial burglary.

During an arrest police officials say the suspect made a "furtive movement" and an officer fired one shot.

The suspect was not struck, according to police, and they were taken into custody with no injuries.

No other details have been released. An investigation remains ongoing.

