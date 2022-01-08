Phoenix officer fires shot at store burglary suspect in Laveen

LAVEEN, AZ — Authorities are investigating an alleged burglary that resulted in a Phoenix officer firing their weapon.

At about midnight Saturday, Phoenix police were called to a Dollar Tree store near 52nd Avenue and Baseline Road for a call of a commercial burglary.

During an arrest police officials say the suspect made a "furtive movement" and an officer fired one shot.

The suspect was not struck, according to police, and they were taken into custody with no injuries.

No other details have been released. An investigation remains ongoing.