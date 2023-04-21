High-speed pursuit ends in crash, suspect search near 101st and Grand avenues

SUN CITY, AZ — A high-speed pursuit ended in a crash and suspect search near Loop 101 and Grand Avenue early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials at the scene told ABC15 crews the incident began when Wickenburg Police Department officers were trying to apprehend a homicide suspect.

Officials then followed a vehicle into the Valley, with the suspect vehicle driving at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, DPS said.

A crash occurred near 101st and Grand avenues and several people were detained. DPS says the homicide suspect originally sought by Wickenburg police was either not in the vehicle at the time or has not yet been located.

Traffic restrictions are in place near 101st and Grand avenues and a large police presence involving multiple agencies remains in the area.

ABC15 has reached out to officials for more information on the ongoing situation.