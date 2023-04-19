Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

17-year-old wanted in homicide near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue

Sir Amir Williamson is considered armed and dangerous
Police lights
ABC15
Police lights
Posted at 4:56 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 19:56:13-04

PHOENIX — A 17-year-old is wanted in connection to the murder of his cousin that occurred Monday near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue.

Officials say Sir Amir Williamson, 17, got into an argument with his cousin, 18-year-old Elijah Johnson, Williamson allegedly shot and killed Johnson.

thumbnail_image002.jpg

Williamson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about the shooting or Williamson's whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for two to New York City by watching Tamron Hall