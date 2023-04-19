17-year-old wanted in homicide near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue

PHOENIX — A 17-year-old is wanted in connection to the murder of his cousin that occurred Monday near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue.

Officials say Sir Amir Williamson, 17, got into an argument with his cousin, 18-year-old Elijah Johnson, Williamson allegedly shot and killed Johnson.

Phoenix Police Department

Williamson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about the shooting or Williamson's whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

