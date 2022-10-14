Vandal throws paint on cars, security camera and buildings at Goodyear apartment complex

GOODYEAR — A vandal is on the loose after damaging cars and building doors at a Goodyear apartment complex. Police are investigating near Estrella and Van Buren.

A young woman, who's called Avilla Centerra Crossings home for years, woke up early Thursday to knocks at the door from not one, but two people.

"It's just something I am not usually waking up to. They just walked me out to my car," said the woman who wanted to stay anonymous.

She said the two people were a Goodyear police officer and a neighbor.

She took ABC15 along the same path and showed us what the officer and neighbor showed her.

"I was just shocked. I just woke up. I was like woah, what is going on and what is happening. There is a whole bunch of paint,” added the woman.

Paint, police say, was splashed on her car and her neighbors' cars by a vandal.

Some of those neighbors, who also did not want to be identified, share pictures of pain on several other cars and buildings.

"You immediately start thinking is this someone I know, did someone do it on purpose to get to me or was it done to aggravate me. Or, is it just something sporadic,” stated the woman.

The woman is worried about repairing her car and is also mindful of the safety of herself and her neighbors. But, says what she saw on Ring security camera video, suggests the person who did this didn't intend to hurt anyone.

One neighbor shared the Ring video showing someone throwing paint onto the apartment door. ABC15 decided to blur the person's face in case they are a minor.

Goodyear Police confirm the person has not been caught. A motive, police say, is not known.

"It is not something I can comprehend, so it is kind of hard to interpret. But, this is a very nice community,” added the woman.

Workers at the leasing office, according to several renters, sent an email telling the community what happened.

Now, everyone at the complex is looking for answers.

