Two people in custody after shooting involving Goodyear PD

GOODYEAR, AZ — Two people are in custody after a shooting involving Goodyear police officers Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened near Sarival Avenue and Van Buren Street just after 10:30 a.m.

Officers found an allegedly stolen car near Harrison Street and Shooting Star Drive. As the officer stopped the vehicle and got out to approach, "an officer-involved shooting occurred," according to Goodyear police. Goodyear police said Tuesday that they are unable to clarify whether or not the suspect fired a gun and that that information "will be part of the investigation".

Nobody involved in the incident was struck by gunfire, according to police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with unrelated injuries.

Sarival Avenue will be shut down for an extended period of time between Van Buren and Harrison streets.

The investigation remains ongoing.