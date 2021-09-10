Students in Goodyear pay tribute to victims of 9/11

Watch
On Friday, students at Desert Star School in the Avondale Elementary School District paid tribute to those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Sep 10, 2021
Law enforcement officers and first responders spoke about what happened on that day. The school's band teacher played the National Anthem and 20 white doves were released during a ceremony on the school's lawn.

The students at Desert Star weren't born when the terror attacks took place, but they are learning about what happened in school.

"We should always remember the people that died. They were helping and trying to save people and some of them gave their lives just to try and help," said eighth grader Savannah Applebee.

"They should never be forgotten because of how many lives were lost that day," said another student, Mya Laureao.

The students also tied red, white, and blue ribbons on the fence surrounding the school.

