Shooting suspect shot, killed by officer in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A shooting suspect was shot and killed by officers in the West Valley early Monday morning.

Police were first called to a shooting in the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene but was located by officers a short time later nearby, near 152nd Drive and Van Buren Street.

A confrontation occurred at the scene, leading to a shooting involving officers. The suspect was killed by the gunfire, police at the scene say.

The condition of the victim in the initial shooting has not been released.

Van Buren Street is closed between Bullard and Estrella Pkwy, and the investigation is expected to continue for several hours.

