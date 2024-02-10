Plane makes emergency landing on Goodyear street Saturday morning

GOODYEAR, AZ — Some Goodyear residents are waking up to an unusual sight Saturday morning.

An airplane has made an emergency landing on a street near I-10 and Dysart Road.

Viewer photos show the plane in the middle of the street with some damage.

Goodyear police say the plane was directed to land on the street where the incident took place after experiencing mechanical problems.

They add that the plane hit a parked car during the emergency landing, causing minor damage.

Goodyear fire officials say the plane immediately started leaking fuel after the crash.

Fortunately, both agencies say no one was hurt.

This emergency landing comes just one day after a fiery plane crash on a Florida interstate left two people dead.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to ABC15 for the latest information.