Person arrested for reckless burning after brush fire sparks near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A person was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of reckless burning after a 10-acre brush fire sparked earlier in the day in the Goodyear area, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

The person's name was not immediately released.

The fire was reported shortly after noon on Thursday near Estrella Parkway and Vineyard Avenue, south of Goodyear and southwest of Phoenix, and near the Gila River.

Goodyear Fire Department Battalion Chief Ed Pahl told ABC15 that the fire was estimated to be 10 acres and that no structures were threatened.

Video from Air15 showed a lot of smoke and flames in the area. Much of the fire appeared to be burning in the remote desert brush. You can watch the video from Air15 below.

Roads in the immediate area were closed, according to Goodyear police.

Earlier this week, a brush fire, named the "Ultra Fire," was reported in northwest Phoenix, near Glendale. That fire was estimated to be between 30-45 acres. Crews were successfully able to stop the forward progression of that fire.