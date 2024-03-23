Watch Now
Passenger dead, man arrested after car crashes into Goodyear lake Friday night

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash
Posted at 9:28 AM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 12:46:34-04

GOODYEAR, AZ — A female passenger is dead and a male driver is facing several charges after their car crashed and submerged into a Goodyear lake Friday night.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, police responded to a car crash where a vehicle was then submerged in a lake near Rainbow Valley and Willis roads in Goodyear.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as 35-year-old Anthony Maiorana, was able to free himself from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Goodyear police.

Water rescue at 17700 W Star Point Dr

A dive team responded to the scene, where they located a woman, 35-year-old Megan Maiorana, who had died in the vehicle.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Officials took Anthony into custody at the hospital, who was later booked into Maricopa County jail on several charges, including manslaughter, reckless driving, and extreme DUI and other DUI charges.

