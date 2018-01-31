Parents angry and concerned after Goodyear school suddenly closes

GOODYEAR, AZ - The sudden closing of a Goodyear charter school left nearly a hundred parents and students scrambling Tuesday.

“I was very upset; I was in shock because I’m like oh my god, what am I going to do know,” said Claudia Escobedo.

Nearly 100 parents are asking that question today after the sudden closure of Discovery Creemos Academy in Goodyear.

“Actually I go to school, so I had to miss my class, and it’s mandatory to be there every day, so it is unfortunate but what can I do, it was very short notice,” said Escobedo.

That notice came in the form of a late night email Monday.

In it, school officials apologized to parents and claimed financial woes had finally made it impossible to keep the doors open.

“It was a very long email, but at the same time no answers were in that email,” said another parent waiting outside the school.

Now those same parents face an even greater task.

Figuring out how to enroll their children in a new school halfway through the year.

“I want to make sure our kids in our community and our families are taken care of,” said Dr. Betsy Hargrove.

Avondale Schools Superintendent Dr. Betsy Hargrove says the nine schools in her district are ready and willing to get those students back in class today.

“Go to whichever school site is closest to you, if you don’t live in the boundaries then request a variance, and our conversation with our school sites is absolutely welcome, let’s get them into the classroom today,” said Hargrove.

The district also acknowledges many teachers lost jobs as well. They are currently offering those teachers now looking for work to apply to their district.