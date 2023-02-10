NFL gives Goodyear $4K grant to restore historic Loma Linda Park

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A West Valley landmark got a facelift with the NFL playing a key role. Goodyear city leaders and members of the community are finishing a restoration project at the historic Loma Linda Park.

Jeremy Figueroa has spent plenty of time at the park over the years.

"I grew up right across the street. I lived there until I was about 11 years old,” said Figueroa.

As a child, Figueroa would play in the park's trees, splash in puddles when it rained and just have a good time.

"I mean, every memory from a childhood standpoint comes back to just being in this park,” added Figueroa.

Fast forward more than 30 years, Figueroa is a superintendent for all of Goodyear's parks.

"You know, for me as a little kid, it will never look like it did when I was little,” added Figueroa.

Parks and Recreation Deputy Director David Seid walked ABC15 through the starting point of Goodyear's history.

He says Loma Linda Park has been around since the 1950s.

"So, that would be the moving, trimming, irrigation and watering to make sure the park is in an acceptable condition,” said Seid.

But, the five-acre park needed a little sprucing up.

Seid and Figueroa along with others in the community and representatives from the NFL helped restore a portion of it.

"We were very excited. When we knew the Super Bowl was coming, we wanted to be a part of that,” added Seid.

The league gave the West Valley city a $4,000 grant. The group repaired irrigation systems, planted trees, and laid gravel.

"We were able to separate them, put this curb in, get the on a separate irrigation system, so they will be able to thrive and the turf will be able to thrive with both are separated based on their watering needs,” added Seid. “It wasn't like it was in total disarray. But, it was an opportunity to kind of target this area and make it look better."

Even with the park's history going back to the 1950s, Goodyear city leaders say its future was never at risk. But, getting the grant from the NFL just helps make it even brighter.

"This place is going to look dynamite. So, it might not look that way right now. But, just give us a few months and this place will be a night and day difference,” added Seid.

