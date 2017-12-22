New high-rise condominiums to be built near Goodyear Ballpark

GOODYEAR, AZ - "Think of a diamond in the rough."

The mastermind behind a new high rise condominium development in Goodyear, Andra Fair, is a man with a vision.

"Think of a good mixture of live, work, dine, shop and entertain," Fair explained.

The land doesn't look like much now — covered in dirt and weeds — but soon Goodyear Ball Park off Estrella Parkway will have a new neighbor.

New condos that will reach for the sky as the 7th fastest growing city in the nation continues to flourish.

Once completed, the tower will reach 150 feet tall, with 80 residential units, dining, commercial retail space and office space below.

The biggest selling point, the building will be 100 percent energy independent.

"Most of us are becoming more self-aware, but we also want to save our planet and pass it down to our generations," said Fair.

The magic will be found in an intricate design of technologies taking advantage of something we have an abundance of, sunshine.

Solar technology will be integrated into the building itself, sending that energy into more than 100 cutting-edge Sonnen battery storage systems placed in each unit.

"It will actually power up each unit all day long," said Fair.

He says even when the storage system is empty, people living there can draw on the building's power instead. The building will also take advantage of dynamic view glass; smart windows that self-tint as the sun changes throughout the day.

"It reduces the consumption of energy from cooling to heating," said Fair.

And of course, the views aren't bad either.

Units will have front rows seats of the ballpark, downtown Phoenix and the Estella Mountains.

Fair says they plan to break ground on the groundbreaking complex in the coming months.