GOODYEAR, AZ — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Goodyear early Tuesday morning.

Police were originally called to a neighborhood near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road Monday evening for a verbal family argument at a home.

Around 2 a.m., officers were reportedly called back to the home to investigate a homicide.

The victim is said to be a man about 50 years old.

Goodyear police say the suspect has not been located.

No further information was immediately available.