Man dies after being shot in Goodyear backyard, police looking for shooter

Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Goodyear early Saturday morning.
Posted at 6:37 AM, May 14, 2022
GOODYEAR, AZ — Police are investigating a homicide in the West Valley city of Goodyear early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to investigate a shooting in the area of Litchfield Road and Western Avenue, south of Van Buren Street, around 1 a.m.

A man was found in a backyard with shooting injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

The suspect is outstanding and police have not provided any information on who may be responsible for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

