Goodyear police arrest 18-year-old in connection to deadly shooting of Mohamed Abdullah in 2022

Mohamed Abdullah, 19, was shot and killed at a house party
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jun 30, 2023
GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in May of 2022.

Police say Mohamed Salim Abdullah was shot and killed at a house party in the area of Litchfield Road and Western Avenue, south of Van Buren Street, around 1 a.m. on May 14.

Abdullah was found in a backyard with shooting injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A large crowd of people was fleeing the area when police arrived and officers heard gunshots from several vehicles that were driving away.

Detectives located and arrested 18-year-old Angel Vidales-Hernandez recently in connection to the shooting after more than a year of interviewing witnesses and looking over surveillance video.

Witnesses said there was a disagreement between the suspect and Abdullah before the deadly shooting occurred.

Vidales-Hernandez is being held on a $500,000 bond and faces one count of second-degree murder.

