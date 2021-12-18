Longtime councilman appointed Goodyear mayor

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear City Councilman Joe Pizillo has been appointed mayor following the death of the city’s leader, Georgia Lord.

Pizillo was first elected to the City Council in 2009 and also served as acting mayor a decade ago, according to a city news release.

He was Goodyear’s budget manager before retiring from the city staff in 2008.

Pizillo hopes to bring quality restaurants and jobs to one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation.

He also wants to improve traffic flow and ensure the city code is enforced.

City officials said Lord died Sunday afternoon.

She had recently broken her hip in a fall.

Her health declined after that. She was 83.