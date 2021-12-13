City of Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord dies at age 83

GOODYEAR, AZ — The City of Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord has died at age 83, city officials confirmed Sunday.

City officials say Mayor Lord passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon in her home with her family at her side.

Lord had recently suffered a fall at her home, suffering a broken hip, and her health had steadily declined, the release said.

Mayor Lord first moved to Goodyear in 1997 with her late husband Col. Ronald Lord (USAF, retired) after living in many different locations both nationally and internationally as a military spouse. They previously had assignments throughout Europe, the Far East, and stateside at the Pentagon.

Lord began her career in local government when she was elected to the Goodyear City Council in 2005. She eventually became Goodyear's mayor in 2011, a position she held until her death.

“I found public service to be rewarding. I saw for myself how local government shapes everyday lives, creates a community, and impacts overall quality of life. I really wanted to be part of that excitement,” Mayor Lord once said. “It didn’t occur to me initially, and even until after the election, that I would be the first female mayor of the city of Goodyear. I am pleased to have the opportunity to demonstrate to Goodyear’s young women that anything is possible."

Along with public service, Lord was described as a multi-dimensional woman with a distinctive background.

"She was a collegiate cheerleader at Michigan State University, a devoted mother of four, a proud military wife, and a successful realtor. She was also a fashion model, spoke fluent German, and shared in the intrigue of life alongside her husband when he served as a military attaché in Europe during the Cold War," the release said.

Georgia Lord is survived by four children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.