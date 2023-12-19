Goodyear police submit misdemeanor charges for crash that killed 2, injured 17 cyclists

GOODYEAR, AZ — Officials have submitted misdemeanor charges against a driver involved in a crash that killed two people and injured more than a dozen others.

On Monday, the Goodyear Police Department formally submitted charging documents to the prosecutor’s office where two people were killed and 17 cyclists were injured in February.

The crash happened as the group of cyclists was traveling on the Cotton Lane Bridge just south of MC 85.

After the crash, the Goodyear Police Department recommended felony charges, however, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent the case back for additional investigation, releasing Pedro Quintana-Lujan, the driver, from jail since there was not enough evidence to hold him. Over the summer, the police department re-submitted the case.

More recently, MCAO announced felony charges would not be brought against Quintana-Lujan and referred the case back to the City of Goodyear for misdemeanor charges if city prosecutors felt it was necessary.

Police say detectives initiated preparations for the misdemeanor charges linked to the incident after MCAO’s original rejection.

The police department recommended misdemeanor charges against Quintana-Lujan which include two counts of causing the death of another by a moving violation and six counts of causing serious physical injury to another by a moving violation.