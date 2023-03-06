Watch Now
Goodyear police searching for missing Avondale K-9 officer

Avondale K9 Rico
Posted at 7:08 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 10:39:59-05

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Avondale police K-9 officer.

They describe the dog as a large, 90-pound tan Malinois with a black face.

It was last seen near 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Road.

The K-9 is wearing a metal collar, and it may be injured.

Police are warning anyone who may see the K-9 to not approach it, as it is considered dangerous.

They add that a search was conducted with the assistance of a police helicopter and drone during the night, and SRO's are stationed at schools in the area as a precaution.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the K-9, you are asked to call Goodyear police.

