Goodyear police searching for missing Avondale K-9 officer

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Avondale police K-9 officer.

They describe the dog as a large, 90-pound tan Malinois with a black face.

GYPD Community Alert:

Police searching for a missing off-duty police K9 from another agency. The K9 is large, 90 lb. tan Malinois w/ black face, wearing a medal collar. K9 may be injured & is considered dangerous... do not approach, call 911. Last seen near 161LN/Lower Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/ZpnzolqNpq — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) March 6, 2023

It was last seen near 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Road.

The K-9 is wearing a metal collar, and it may be injured.

Police are warning anyone who may see the K-9 to not approach it, as it is considered dangerous.

They add that a search was conducted with the assistance of a police helicopter and drone during the night, and SRO's are stationed at schools in the area as a precaution.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the K-9, you are asked to call Goodyear police.