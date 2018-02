GOODYEAR, AZ - Two police officers were injured after responding to a Goodyear neighborhood Monday afternoon for reports of multiple home burglaries in the area.

Officials say a suspect and two officers were injured in the incident, with all three being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe there are more suspects and have set up a perimeter to begin searching the area.

The incident occurred near Estrella Parkway and McDowell Road.

