GOODYEAR, AZ - Goodyear police have 143rd and Vineyard avenues closed in both directions following a deadly motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

Police say the rider, a 27-year-old man, died in the crash and his 16-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Officials say the teen girl later died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

