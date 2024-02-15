Watch Now
Goodyear PD seeking public's help in identifying body found in river bottom

Police say the body was found on January 26 in "an advanced state of decomposition"
Goodyear Police Department
Posted at 7:10 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 21:49:50-05

GOODYEAR, AZ — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was found in the Gila River.

On January 26, police were alerted about a body in the river bottom along Bullard Avenue. The body was found in "an advanced state of decomposition."

The man is believed to be of Hispanic descent between 40 and 60 years old and ranging from 5'5" to 5'9" tall.

When the man's body was found, he was wearing black and blue shoes, black jeans and a black shirt.

Police say a cause of death has not been determined, but it is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. DeSimone at (623) 932-1220.

