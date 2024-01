GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police are investigating after a body was found in the Gila River Friday afternoon.

Officials say they were alerted about a body in the river bottom along Bullard Avenue at about 5 p.m.

The body was found in "an advanced state of decomposition," according to police.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

Goodyear police and the Maricopa County Examininer's Office are currently investigating the scene.