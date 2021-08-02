Watch
Goodyear opens first-of-its-kind recreation center

A new 40-acre recreation campus in Goodyear is opening to the public Monday.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 02, 2021
GOODYEAR, AZ — There’s a new recreation center in the city of Goodyear.

The 40-acre center opened in July and is located south of the I-10 on Estrella Parkway and Harrison Street. It features indoor and outdoor amenities.

There’s a free teen center with eGaming available for Goodyear residents and non-residents. There’s also a park with slides and a zip line open to anyone.

For Goodyear residents, the center has an elevated walking track, fitness studios, and instructor-led classes. There’s also an aquatic center with multiple water slides.

The $65-million project was created with input from the community.

