Goodyear looking into building hotel and conference center to boost economy

Growth in Goodyear is prompting the city to look into building a new hotel and conference center to attract more people to the West Valley and provide a boost to the local economy.

“The growth has been exponential,” said Goodyear City Councilmember Sheri Lauritano.

Goodyear is one of the top-growing cities in Arizona and the country, the city is also trying to be one of the top cities in the Valley.

Their new development, GSQ, turned an old scallion farm into the city’s future central hub along 150th Drive near McDowell Road.

City hall and a county library are already in that new development, but soon, the city says it could be full of dining, entertainment and shopping, something residents welcome.

“It’s always felt very suburban, so there’s not a whole lot to do, especially during the summertime, there’s not really a whole lot of places to go,” said Mica Messec, a Goodyear resident. “It’d be cool to see more local businesses come in and small family-owned stuff would be awesome."

Goodyear leaders are also looking into another potential economic booster: a large hotel and conference center.

There are not any right now in the city, and they are losing business.

“Most of the conference space is really concentrated either in the Phoenix metro area or to the East Valley,” said Lauritano.

While plans are still preliminary, the hotel could have more than 200 large rooms with over 20,000 square feet of conference and meeting space.

One feasibility study suggests the project could generate nearly $600 million in net new spending in Goodyear over 20 years and $26 million in taxes.

Public-private partnerships could initially fund the center, though the city is still working on details.

“It’s not going to open tomorrow, but I think it’s a good idea, and we have a good start to talk and start the discussion and the conversation,” said Lauritano.

