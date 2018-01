GOODYEAR, AZ - A charter school in Goodyear that closed abruptly says it has had financial difficulties for the past few years.

Students and parents discovered the news when they arrived to Discovery Creemos Academy Tuesday and found the doors still shut.

In an online letter signed "School Leadership," officials added that some staff members had received online threats and one school leader's home was targeted.

According to GreatSchools, the school served about 450 kindergarten to eighth grade students.

Avondale Elementary School District has agreed to take on former Creemos students quickly.

The Arizona State Board for Charter Schools says it will consider banning the charter holder from operating any other charter school in the state.