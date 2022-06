GOODYEAR, AZ — Dozens of firefighters are working to free a man who fell into a trench.

On Saturday morning crews were called to the area of Camelback and Citrus roads in Goodyear for a rescue.

Glendale Fire officials say a man in his 20s fell into the trench that is about 18 feet deep and 3 feet wide.

Crews are in the process of trying to get him to safety.

Further details haven't been released.