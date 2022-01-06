City of Goodyear adds Colorado River water to its supply

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear has mainly depended on groundwater for its residents, but as of mid-December, millions of gallons of Colorado River water now make up part of the city's water portfolio.

It all flows through Goodyear's Surface Water Treatment Facility, which benefits 60,000 customers in the area.

Barbara Chappell, the deputy public works director for the City of Goodyear, says it's been years in the making.

"Over the past two years, we've been constructing a pipeline and treatment facility to bring surface water and add that to our portfolio," she says.

The City of Goodyear's water rights weren't affected by the water shortage declaration on the Colorado River that was implemented earlier this year.

Chappell and others with the city understand that adding more water sources is crucial, especially as Goodyear continues to grow.

Groundwater pumping is heavily regulated in Arizona and is not very sustainable. We can have drawdowns so it's really important that we balance the water we put back in the ground with what we pull out. Having a renewable resource like a surface water supply is really beneficial for a utility provider," Chappell states.

The Surface Water Treatment Facility has room for growth, meaning 16 million gallons of water could flow through it in the future.

Also, direct-to-potable reuse, or toilet-to-tap, could be another water source option in the future.