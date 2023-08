GOODYEAR, AZ — A 5-year-old boy has been taken to a hospital after he was pulled from a swimming pool in Goodyear.

At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Goodyear emergency crews were called to a home near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road.

The boy was treated at the house by paramedics before he was rushed to a trauma center for further evaluation and treatment, according to Goodyear Fire Department.

No other details have been released.