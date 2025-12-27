Young girl taken to hospital after being pulled from pool at Glendale home

GLENDALE, AZ — A young girl is in the hospital after she was reportedly pulled from a pool at a Glendale home Saturday afternoon.

Glendale police say they responded to the home near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 2:30 p.m. for a reported drowning.

When first responders arrived, the 2-year-old was not breathing, and both residents and first responders performed CPR on the girl.

She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police say the mother was not aware of her child's whereabouts for about 10 minutes when she found her in the backyard pool.