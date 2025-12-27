Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Young girl taken to hospital after being pulled from pool at Glendale home

Glendale police say they were called to the home near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 2:30 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ — A young girl is in the hospital after she was reportedly pulled from a pool at a Glendale home Saturday afternoon.

Glendale police say they responded to the home near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 2:30 p.m. for a reported drowning.

When first responders arrived, the 2-year-old was not breathing, and both residents and first responders performed CPR on the girl.

She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police say the mother was not aware of her child's whereabouts for about 10 minutes when she found her in the backyard pool.

