Woman, horse rescued off Thunderbird Mountain in Glendale Saturday morning

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale first responders found themselves conducting a unique mountain rescue on Thunderbird Mountain Saturday morning.

Glendale fire officials say they got the call at Thunderbird Conservation Park just before 8:15 a.m. for the mountain rescue.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a woman and horse that were hurt on the trail.

Both were brought down the mountain, and the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No firefighters were hurt.

It's the fifth reported mountain rescue in the Phoenix area in the last two days, and the second recorded on Saturday after Scottsdale officials say they helped a 67-year-old man off Sunrise Trail after he had a medical issue. One person died while hiking in the Deem Hills recreational area.