Police searching for woman last seen hiking in North Phoenix

Posted at 5:30 PM, Aug 04, 2023
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a woman who was last seen hiking in North Phoenix Friday morning.

Officials say 34-year-old Jessica Lindstrom went on a hike Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. at the Deem Hills Recreation area near 51st Drive and West Deem Hills Parkway.

Lindstrom is described as a white woman who is 5'6" tall and weighs 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and neon yellow shorts.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has also issued a "missing endangered person advisory" for Lindstrom.

Officials have not said why Lindstrom is considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department.

