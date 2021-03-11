Woman arrested after string of Valley cell phone store robberies, assaults

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police have arrested a woman after a string of cell phone store robberies and assaults.

Police say 39-year-old Sarharina Bernard was located after officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at a cell phone store near 59th and Olive avenues on Tuesday. The suspect, who reportedly matched the description of Bernard, took off from the scene.

#KnowHer #Help #Wanted in several armed robberies at cell phone stores across the valley. 3 in @GlendaleAZ Female in her 30s, 5’6”, medium-heavy set, w/missing & crooked teeth, tattoo writing down her forearm. If you have any info call @SilentWitness 480-WITNESS or 623-930-3000 pic.twitter.com/w7IoFTlxf0 — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) March 5, 2021

Police located the suspect's vehicle in a nearby apartment complex and was stopped by officers as she attempted to leave the lot. At that point, the driver, Bernard, was taken into custody without incident.

Officials believe she was involved in multiple robberies of cell phone stores over the last several months. Police say Bernard would enter the store, pretend to open an account, and threaten the employee with a firearm while demanding phones and cash. She took an employee in a back room and assaulted the victim, holding her against her will, in one situation, police say.

On Wednesday, Bernard was booked into jail on four counts of armed robbery, one count of kidnapping, one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of misdemeanor assault.