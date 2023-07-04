Valley police departments patrolling for illegal fireworks

PHOENIX — As many people celebrate the 4th of July by lighting fireworks, some Valley police departments have dedicated officers to look for illegal ones.

The City of Glendale will have some officers on firework detail, making sure people are following the law. Several police departments are expecting an influx of calls during this holiday.

“We’re trying to make sure that people abide by our city code and our state laws,” said Gina Winn, with the Glendale Police Department.

There are several fireworks that are illegal, including the following:



skyrockets

bottle rockets

firecrackers

Roman candles

any aerial fireworks

Between June 28 and the morning of July 3, Glendale PD received 43 calls for service.

In the City of Avondale, the police department said it had 24 fireworks-related calls from June 27 through the morning of July 3rd.

Mesa Police Department also plans to have some undercover officers and detectives looking for illegal fireworks during the holiday weekend.

Citations can be issued for those not following the law and it ranges from a couple hundred to several thousands of dollars.

Police are also reminding people that celebratory gunfire is illegal. It’s called Shannon’s Law, and if violated, a person can face a class 6 felony.

In Glendale, the city has technology called ShotSpotters, which can detect and locate gunfire. Winn said the tech is advanced enough that it can differentiate between actual gunfire and fireworks.

“We want people to refrain from celebratory gunfire and celebrate responsibly this holiday,” Winn said.